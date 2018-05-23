Daniel Lloyd: From managing artistes to acting

Daniel Lloyd is a handsome young man, whose face is seen in most Nollywood movies and TV co mmercials lately. From Bayelsa tate, Daniel Lloyd is not just one of those Nollywood actors but one of the adored and finest in the industry.

He started his acting career in the university in 2006 with the movie, Tempted To Touch. He holds a Civil Engineering degree. The chocolate skinned actor has acted in over 50 Nollywood movies amongst which is the first Nollywood-Bollywood movie shot in Nigeria and India, entitled J.U.D.E. Not so many will know that Daniel was once Timaya’s manager for several years until few years ago when he returned to the industry full time again. In this chat with MUTIAT ALLI, Daniel talks more about his career, the industry amongst others.

So, how has it been with you?

Oh, I’m doing great. Am alive and talking to you right now. Work will be better. God has been so faithful. I tell you this for a fact, I’ve exceeded my expectations so far. Some of the big projects I have this year are coming through. This year has been so great with me.

What other projects besides this one are you working on?

I’ve been working on a whole lot of projects. I mean, week in week out, projects coming out. Most of my movies came out in cinemas and they are doing pretty well I have been on lots of projects and some are yet to come out.

Before acting you were managing music act, Timaya. As his manager, was there the need to take into acting?

Yes! I was his manager. I’m a graduate, so I had my first movie in my final year in school in ESUTH. So, I’ve always wanted to be an actor and I was in stray to start a project in Port Harcourt with Timaya. He was in singing category why I was in actingcategory. I came in second. So we just bonded. We became like brothers and doing everything together. I mean I’ve been around the world with Timaya in different shows at different places but in all these while, I’ve always wanted to still act movies. It’s that thing that gets me up in the morning and takes me back home at night. Not my alarm clock this time. My passion for this wakes me up in the morning. When we came back from a US tour, I and Timaya, I decided to be me, be my own boss. You know, I decided to take the bull by its horn and that’s what I did.

Differences aside, was he a difficult person to work with?

Timaya is one of the best guys to work with. I tell you this for free. One of the attitude he gives is to build a wall that is like “am from Bayelsa State, I can be a militant if I want to be, don’t mess with me”, but deep inside, he is a soft guy. All the stuff you see around him is just a wall, like a shield not to be taken for granted. I’ve formed for him. In his first album, he was looking very hard in the face, it was just a stunt he pulled off and it worked for him.

What has acting changed about you?

It has changed my perception about life. Because in these past years, I have had to interpret characters that are not necessarily my character. I have had to imbibe a certain spirit into myself to make them believe. I try to see life from different perspectives -How you see life from being a poor guy and from being a rich guy or girl. I mean it’s a lot. So I’m more patient with people now. I am more matured and I’ve been able to see life in different ways.

So what is the most challenging role you have played so far?

(Sighs)…. Every story comes with its own challenging roles. There was this time I was in India to shoot a movie. It was challenging because I had to dance like an Indian guy. I had to grow my beards, I was looking very rough. I was there for a month for the movie. Like I said, any character you interpretwhich is not your character is challenging. That is not you as a person. You have to go on research. Like this one now, I had to go on little research on how people from there behave and how they talk and everything. Every script and every story comes with its own challenges.

Tell us about you… Your name, growing up and all.

My name is Daniel Ineye Lloyd. Ineye is my native name. I’m a graduate, Civil engineering, ESUTH. My parents are my greatest inspiration in life. My dad is an ex-shell staff, my mom is a middle wife/nurse. I have siblings scattered around, I’mfrom a polygamous home. I have step brothers and sisters. Like I said, I’m from Bayelsa State, I don’t allow where I’m from determine my future. I’ve been to Bayelsa a couple of times but I grew up in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Warri. My dad worked with Shell, so we always got transferred everywhere. Growing up has been amazing. Maybe not the best a kid will have but shipping me to where I am today.