Daniel formerly joins APC, validates his membership — Daily Times Nigeria

Abiodun Taiwo, Abeokuta



Former Ogun State Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel on Thursday registered as a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.



Daniel registered at his Ward 12, Isote in Sagamu local government area.

The former governor, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Olufunke Daniel, was registered by Ward Chairman Suji Olusegun.



The exercise was supervised by the Chairman of the APC Revalidation and Registration Committee in Ogun State, Ademorin Kuye.



Daniel was officially received into the party on Tuesday by Governor Dapo Abiodun and the other four governors on the platform of the party at his residence in Sagamu.

While receiving Daniel into the party, Abiodun said: ‘OGD will come with a lot of experience, a lot of wisdom, he is a very dynamic individual, he is referred to as the lion of the west.



‘He will no doubt add a lot of value to our great party. I have the pleasure of leading my colleagues to receive you (OGD) into APC.’



Responding, Daniel had said the decision to join APC was ‘well-considered and thought out.’



‘To all our people in Ogun State, I can assure you that the decision to join the APC is a well-considered, well thought out decision.

‘More than any time in the history of this country, what we need to do is to speak together with one voice. Our people have challenges, there is despondency in the land because of security challenges and if anybody is patriotic, this is the time for us to join hands.

‘And for us in Ogun State, we have no other choice, we have a good governor and we are determined to support him to succeed,’ Daniel stated.