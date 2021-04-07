Dangote still African richest man - Forbes — Daily Times Nigeria

Three of Nigeria’s wealthiest people made the top six on Forbes’ Africa’s Billionaires list for 2021.

On Tuesday, Forbes published its list of the world’s billionaires for 2021, which includes 14 African billionaires, with Aliko Dangote, the President/Chief Executive of Dangote Group, holding the top spot on the continent.

Dr. Mike Adenuga, Chairman of Globacom and Conoil Plc, and Abdulsamad Rabiu, the founder of BUA Group, are two other Nigerians who made the top six.

Dangote’s net worth rose from $10.1bn in 2020 to $12.1bn in 2021, making him the 191st wealthiest person in the world.

Though Adenuga who is Nigeria’s second-richest person witnessed a deep from $7.7bn to $6.3bn, he remained in the top echelon in Africa placing 5th and was ranked 440th in the world.

Abdulsamad Rabiu, the CEO of the BUA group, has seen his fortune grow from $3.1 billion in 2020 to a staggering $5.5 billion in 2021.

Mr. Rabiu is now Africa’s 6th richest man and the world’s 574th billionaire, thanks to his $2.2 billion income.