Following the new Economic Advisory Council (EAC) constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari, President of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, has restated hope in Nigeria’s economic growth and her overall development.

The EAC is saddled with the responsibility of advising President Buhari on the nation’s economic growth and its general improvement.

Dangote, who spoke as the Chairman at the commissioning the ceremony of the new Secretariat of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF), described the move by the President as a proactive one, which is capable of elevating Nigeria’s economy to greater heights.

According to him, “The constitution of the Economic Advisory Council is a proactive move, by putting together tested and respected patriots, who are independent and always ready to put the country’s interest first and ahead of themselves.”

He then urged the Federal Government to take advantage of this rare opportunity to strengthen the economy and put the country on the path of growth, job creation and competitiveness, while also calling on all stakeholders to work with the Federal Government to revive and restore the economy on the path of growth.

“The government should continue to provide the enabling environment which it had set out to do so that the private sector would continue to thrive as the way to go in the next level.”

The foremost entrepreneur described CANMPEF as the largest employers of labour, having members spread across many sectors and commended the leadership of the Federation for its achievements so far.

He also charged the leadership not to rest on its oars but to sustain the momentum in the overall benefits of the workers and employer members of the Federation.

Dangote said his companies would continue to play their roles as leaders in their respective sector and that CANMPEF would be taken to the next level in line with the present administration’s economic agenda.

In her remark, the Minister of State for Industries, Trade and Investments, Ambassador Mariam Katagum, who represented her minister, Chief Adeniyi Adebayo, said the government would continue to initiate the necessary right policy that would propel the private sector members to thrive as the drivers of the economy.

She stated that the Federal Government was not unmindful of the challenges being faced by the private sector and that with the next level agenda, all obstacles would-be tackle and the economy would improve for the better.

Ambassador Katagum explained that the Federal government shared in the ideals of the CANMPEF and urged all members to adhere strictly with the safety and environmental rules.

In his own remark, President of CANMPEF, Mr. Devakumar Edwin said the new building was another of several steps being taken by CANMPEF leadership to have the right atmosphere to discharge its obligations to its members, workers and the government.

He stated that the Federation plays critical roles in keeping members informed of the existing labour legislations and serve as a platform to protect the interests of member companies against any development in the macro-economic environment threatening business survival.

Edwin also said the leadership of CANMPEF has been able to provide the platform for members to discuss and share experience in the field of industrial relations, policy strategies, human resource and personnel management.