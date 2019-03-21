Dangote Refinery flags off skills acquisition scheme for youths in host communities

Joy Obakeye

As part of efforts aimed at making youths from its host communities employable, Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals Company on Wednesday flagged off a vocational training scheme that will inculcate necessary skills in the young men and women from the Ibeju-Lekki area of its operation to make them marketable.

Dangote Group Executive Director, Capital Projects, Mr Devakumar Edwin said the initiative is a demonstration of Dangote Refinery’s commitment towards capacity building and youth empowerment in the country.

The vocational skills, which was launched in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) was designed to cover plumbing, masonry, welding, iron bending, auto mechanics and electrical works.

Edwin stated that the scheme geared towards instant value addition to the lives of the youths and their communities will equip young men with trade skills that would prepare them for better opportunities.

At the colourful ceremony, which was attended by top Obas and community leaders including the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu and all the Baales in the host communities, the Dangote Group boss said the company would continue to invest in projects that would add value to the lives of the people in the communities hosting its facilities across the country.

Said he: “At Dangote Industries Limited, our Corporate Social Responsibility projects are centred around the development and wellbeing of the people, especially our host communities. In Ibeju Lekki, we have executed several projects that are enhancing the lives of the people.

We have provided boreholes for all the communities, classrooms for the local school, and we just awarded scholarships to 51 secondary school students.

“This programme is another level of our intervention as it is targeted at providing vocational skills to the teeming youth population in our host communities.

The youths are veritable assets in any society and the quality of the youths determines the outlook of tomorrow’s society. Therefore, an investment in developing vocational skills among youths will yield the desired results,” he added.

The Manager, Projects Certification and Authorisation Division (PCAD), NCDMB, Engr. Frank Ibi, who represented the Executive Secretary, Engr. Simbi Wabote, commended Dangote Refinery on its achievement and underlined that Nigerian Content is geared to promote domiciliation of value-adding activities and utilization of Nigerian human and material resources.

He said the board’s mandate is to ensure that training resources and efforts are devoted to providing young Nigerians with specialised skills and certifications needed to get employment.

Engr. Ibi commended Dangote’s commitment to NDCMB Human Capacity Development Initiatives, which he believed would provide a platform for the youths to contribute to Nigeria’s economic development.