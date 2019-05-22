Dangote rated 11th among greatest world leaders

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Foremost philanthropist and richest man in Africa, Aliko Aliyu Dangote has been rated 11th out of the 50 greatest leaders on earth for 2019.

The rating carried out by the Fortune Magazine, an American multi-national business magazine headquartered in New York, United States, was released recently and focused mainly on the businesses run by the men and how they have used them to impact their society positively.

The time-tested magazine which first edition was published in February 1930, said the world’s greatest leaders both men and women are transforming the world and inspiring others to do so in business, government, philanthropy and the arts.

“These thinkers, speakers and doers make bold choices and take big risks, and move others to do the same,” the magazine declared.

This is the first time Fortune magazine is recognizing and including Aliko Dangote in the annual ranking. Specifically, Dangote having popped up in the magazine’s radar earned nomination after being adjudged as having used business to acquire wealth and is now converting his wealth into impactful philanthropy through his Aliko Dangote Foundation.

The top 10 greatest men and women, according to the US magazine are Bill and Melinda Gates, New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardem, Robert Mueller, the special counsel, Department of Justice, Pony Ma (founder and CEO, Tencent) and Satya Nadella (CEO, Microsoft).

Others include, Greta Thunberg (student and climate activist, Sweden), Margrethe Vestager (commissioner for competition, European Union), Anna Nimiriano (editor-in-chief, Juba Monitor), Jose Andres (chef/founder, World Central Kitchen) and Dough Mcmillon and Lisa Woods (CEO/ senior director, strategy & design for US Benefits, Walmart).

The ranking of Dangote as one of the greatest business leaders has attracted comments by eminent persons around the world who described him as worthy of the nomination going by his business acumen and philanthropic gestures.

Global business giant and Founder of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gate extolled the efforts of Dangote in making businesses play roles in provision of sound public health through his various interventions in healthcare issues, especially in the fight against malnutrition and routine polio.

Gates, who himself was ranked along with Dangote, said “Aliko Dangote, through his leadership at the Aliko Dangote Foundation, is a key partner in the polio eradication effort, strengthening routine immunization and fighting malnutrition in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Aliko bridges the gap between private business and public health in a unique way and our shared belief that Nigeria will thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive drives our partnership.”

Similarly, renowned activist and co-founder of ONE, Paul David Hewson, popularly called Mr. Bono said he was not surprised at Dangote’s feat globally, saying his vision is as big as the African continent.

Bono, a global campaigner on taking action to end extreme poverty, especially in Africa said: “Aliko has a vision just the size of his continent, but with humility of somebody who has just started his first job. It’s no surprise to me that Fortunewould recognize his leadership because we have seen first-hand, through his service on ONE’s board, the benefits of his wise counsel and grace.”

It would be recalled that Dangote was last year ranked among the 75 most powerful persons on the planet, ahead of the Vice-President of the United States of America, Mike Pence and has been named among the most powerful persons in the world for the past five consecutive years.