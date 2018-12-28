Dangote, Otedola join Buhari’s campaign think tank

Like this: Like Loading...

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and another billionaire oil magnet Femi Otedola have been named as members of Special Advisory Committee for the reflection of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.The duo are expected to contribute their wealth of resources and intellectual acumen to ensuring that the ruling party has a hitch free campaign ahead of the February presidential election even as the president chairs own campaign council.Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina in Friday disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja.According to the presidential spokesman, the members of the special advisory committee include: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader); Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila( Leader of the House ); APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole; Alhaji Aliko Dangote and Mr. Femi Otedola.However, President Buhari is named the chairman of the presidential campaign council 2019 elections while the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is named the co-chairman.Others are: The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and the APC National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole are the deputy chairmen.Vice Chairman North is Senator George Akume, Vice Chairman South, Senator Ken Nnamani.The Director General is His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, deputy director general, operation, Senator A.O. Mamora while Arch. Waziri Bulama serves as the deputy director general, coordinationMinister of Education Adamu Adamu and Dele Alake are named the Secretary.Zonal directors are: North West – Senator Aliyu M. Wamakko; North East – Senator Muh’d Ali Ndume; North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamu; South West: Sola Oke, SAN; South East: Sharon Ikeazor; while the former Minority Leader of the PDP, Godswill Akpabio heads the South South.Other directorates are: Director, Buhari Support Groups – Dr. Mahmoud Mohammed; Director, Strategic Communications – Festus Keyamo, SAN; Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewa; Director, Contact & Mobilization – Hadiza Bala Usman; Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigre; Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Nalado; Director, Election Planning & Monitoring – Babatunde Raji Fashola, SAN; Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jato; Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayiri; Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubu; Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanah; Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danu; Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Oba; Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usman; and Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiq.The directorates are seconded by the following: Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed; Deputy Director South – Jasper Azuatalam; Director, Admin- Onari Brown; Deputy Director I- Chris Hassan; Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasau; Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwa; Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azu; Deputy Director South – Adejoke Orelope AdefulireThe minister of Internal Affairs, General Abdulraman Dambazzau is named Director of Security while Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukoma are named as his deputies.Other members include: Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SAN; Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufari; Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Director Finance- Wale Edun and Deputy Director, Alhaji Adamu Fadan.The following are named as council members: Chief Bisi Akande; Chief John Oyegun; Senator Ita Enang; All APC serving Senators; All APC serving and former Governors; All APC Members of the House of Representatives; All members of the National Working Committee of the APC and All Zonal Women Leaders.According to the presidential spokesman, stats governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states while gubernatorial candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective states.