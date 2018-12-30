Dangote not a member of APC Campaign Council – Presidency

The Presidency has stated that Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, is not a member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).The Presidency made the clarification in reaction to reports on Friday naming Dangote as a member of the council.The Presidency in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, at the weekend, said: “It has become imperative to further clarify the status of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, named under the sub-head ADVISORY MEMBERS in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council announced on Friday, December 28, 2018.“Africa’s richest man, not being a card-carrying member of APC, cannot, and is not member of the PCC. He is also a member of the Peace Committee, and thus cannot be in a partisan campaign council.