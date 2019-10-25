Dangote Group has emerged the most valuable brand in Nigeria after the 2019 Top 50 Brand survey, while MTN closely followed as the most valuable multinational and telecommunication brands with Glo coming third in the chart.

The top brands and category leaders will be honoured at the #IAMBRANDNIGERIA award and gala in Lagos on Saturday 30th November 2019.

Dangote industry again took the lead this year following its 2018 feat. This made Dangote double as the Most Valuable overall and Nigeria brand in the 2019 review. Dangote, a Nigerian brand is the most diversified and largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest in the continent.

Dangote refinery to kick-start first quarter of 2021

According to Taiwo Oluboyede, the chief Executive officer/country director of Top 50 Brands Nigeria, “Dangote cement, a member of the group is the most capitalized company on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Dangote is expected to deliver its 650,000 barrel per day capacity crude oil refinery with the world tallest atmospheric tower in the coming year.”

MTN, despite negative narratives, has continued to grow stronger, maintaining its second placement in this annual ranking. The brand has been the largest telecom and business service provider in Nigeria said the organisers.

“The brand enjoys more local affinity with the public listing and the trading of its stocks earlier in the year. Following its listing on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), MTN has been the second most capitalized company on the exchange, Oluboyede said, adding that “It is the first telecommunication network service provider to be listed on the NSE premium board. By this also, MTN Nigeria is the Most Valuable Multinational in Nigeria for the year.”

On the chart, not surprising, another telecom company, Globacom, fully owned Nigerians came third with 75.2 Brand Strength Measurement points. Glo started the year with the unveiling of the World Heavy Weight Champion, Anthony Joshua as its brand ambassador. It is also a brand known for support of entertainment and sport.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Nigeria emerged on the fourth position, Dufil Prima, makers of Indomie Noodles jumped 5 places from 10th in 2018 to 5th in 2019. Other among the top 10 in the 2019 TOP 50 BRANDS NIGERIA include GTBank- 6th, First Bank -7th, UBA – 8th, Zenith Bank – 9th and Access Bank -10th.

Top 50 Brands Nigeria media manager, Moses Ibrahim said “Access Bank joined the top 10 class, moving 4 places from last year’s. Access has been described as a brand doing many things right. Its perception and value took a leap with the recent acquisition and seamless integration of Diamond bank.”