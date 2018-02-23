Dangote Foods rewards 77 distributors, pledges to make Nigeria self-sufficient in food production

Dangote Foods, comprising Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries has rewarded a total of 77 customers who distinguished themselves in 2017.

At the award night held at the Expo Centre of Eko Hotel Victoria Island Lagos on Wednesday night, 11 winners emerged from each of the geopolitical regions while the balance was in the national category.

A total of 23 distributors won awards from Dangote Sugar Refinery, 27 from Dangote Flour Mills and 27 from NASCON Allied Industries.

Speaking at the 2018 Customer Celebration and Distributor Awards Night, the President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, said that the event was organized in appreciation of the customers for making Dangote food products a household name in Nigeria.

He said, “We are gathered here in honour of our customers and distributors who have distinguished themselves in the distribution of our food products range and also to thank all the staff at DFM, NASCON and Dangote Sugar for their contribution.”

The business mogul added that, “We are a major player in the food sector where our business units; Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries are clear leaders in their respective fields.

We are firm believers in the vast economic potential of Nigeria. This has informed our desire to invest massively in some states across the country. Our target is to ensure that Nigeria becomes self-sufficient in all the sectors where we play.”

Giving an update on the strides of the Group in the food sector, Dangote said, “in the Sugar sector, we developed a sugar backward integration project plan targeted at the production of 1.5MT/PA from various sites across Nigeria, in the next 10 years and we are acquiring about 150,000 hectares for sugar plantation in Adamawa, Taraba, Nasarawa, Kwara, Kogi and Niger States.

We signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Nasarawa State Government for the construction of an integrated sugar complex located at Tunga.”

According to him, the development will generate over 100,000 employment opportunities from all these sugar projects, saying that “we will establish integrated sugar mills within these locations, generate electricity, and produce animal feeds from bagasse and molasses.”

For Dangote Flour Mills, he said, “We have a three-point growth plan, to focus on sustaining high product quality, improving customer engagement and strengthening supply chain capabilities.

“We introduced new improved pasta product called ‘Excellente’ which comes with a new taste and in new packs. Our flour has remained the bakers’ choice and toast of many confectionary companies. We are currently conducting tests to evaluate the suitability of our soils in Nigeria in the cultivation of wheat.”

Dangote stated that new investments in NASCON Allied Industries would boost efficiency and enhance better returns, saying “we are producing edible salt in several packages. We are also choice producers of industrial salts and planning to venture into the production of vegetable oil and tomatoes.

He pointed out that the Group’s push for backward integration in providing its own raw materials on a massive scale has led to the planned investment of $4.6 billion over the next three years in sugar, rice and dairy production alone, noting that this will eliminate the country’s reliance on imported materials, and the foreign exchange headaches that comes with it.

He further stated that the Group annual revenues exceeded $4.1 billion in 2017, saying that “our new projects include the world’s largest single train petroleum refinery, which is being built in Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos at the cost of $12 billion will address Nigeria’s energy needs and eliminate importation of refined petroleum products.”

Also, Director, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ms. Bennedikter Molokwu, in her welcome remarks on behalf of the three companies, commended the distributors’ efforts in making it possible for Dangote food products to be the preferred choice in all households.

According to her, the distributors have helped to create awareness for Dangote food products across the six geopolitical regions and has led to increased consumption of our products in the regions and better balance sheets for our food products’ companies.

She’d said, “We appreciate your commitment and promise that this partnership will remain mutually beneficial, with enduring values for all stakeholders. Your loyalty drives our business as we depend on you for prompt and frank feedback from consumers.”