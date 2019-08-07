Temitope Adebayo

As the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promo enters the fifth week, two winners, from Abuja and Kano respectively were presented with brand new saloon cars on Monday by

While Alhaji Sanusi Saíd, a businessman won in Kano, a bricklayer, Mr Emmanuel Boye won in Abuja.

Presenting the car in Kano, the Governor the state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Commerce, Industry, Cooperatives and Tourism, Hajiya Binta Lawal Umar lauded the transparency of the promo and thanked Dangote Cement for adequately compensating their customers through the promo.

The Governor said, Dangote, being an honest man has further demonstrated his honesty with the way and manner the promo was transparently conducted.

He said the government recognised the immense contributions of Dangote Group in helping the nation to grow from strength to strength, adding that they were very happy and proud of what Dangote is doing in the state.

On her part, the Marketing Director of the company, Mrs Funmi Sanni said the company will always look for ways to make the customers happy and that this promo is just one of the many other lofty things that have been lined up for the Dangote Cement customers.

“Aside from the fact that we have the best quality cement in the market, we also want to pride ourselves as the best company that gives more to the customers in terms of what is due to them. We will ensure our customers are happy, we will always come up with ideas to make them proud of their partnership with our brand. “she assured.

In the same vein, the President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Engr. Mansur Ahmed who presented the car to the lucky winner in Abuja lauded Dangote for giving back to its customers’ in a very impressive manner

The winner, who came with a retinue of his kinsmen, business associates and his family members said he could not express his happiness for the “big win.”