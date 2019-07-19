…as new winner of saloon car emmerges

Motolani Oseni

The on-going Dangote Cement’s Bag of Goodies Promo, which promises to reward 21 million cement consumers nationwide have ramped up demands for the product in the South-Western part of the country just as another star prize winner emerged in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Attesting to the favourable response from the cement consumers since the Bag of Goodies was launched, some of the retailers and distributors of Dangote Cement who during the presentation of the saloon car to the winner, Godwin Chimezie Success in Ibadan said the advent of the promo has led to an upsurge in the demand for Dangote Cement.

Speaking one after another, the cement sellers said they were not surprised at the increased demands for Dangote cement because this is the first time a cement company would be coming out with a big promo meant to benefit over 20 million consumers.

“This is very unprecedented and this can only be done by Dangote Cement is the biggest of the cement companies.

Imagining a cement promo with almost 50 cars, 550 refrigerators, 500 television sets, tricycles and motorcycles, who would not want to have any of these at this time in Nigeria,” expressed Mr Olanipekun Onifade kamoru, Chairman of Onyx Global, a leading Dangote cement distributor based in Oyo town.

He stated that many cement consumers who have won prizes in the promo never believed it because they are not used to cement promo.

The Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr Joseph Makoju who handed the car key to the winner, in company with Oyo State deputy governor, Engr. Raufu Olaniyan said the promo is a unique way of appreciating the real consumers of Dangote cement all over the country.

“As you can see, no lucky dip, no raffle draw, it’s a straight win through the scratch card. Every bag of Dangote cement has a card in it. What you get is what you win. No Mago Mago. Cement sale is like a war, the distributors are the generals while the retailers are the foot soldiers.

“At Dangote Cement, we work hard to produce quality cement at an affordable price so that we remain the best. Every time, we try to grow loyalty by rewarding our stakeholders, the last time it was the retailer, this time around it’s the consumers.”

Engr. Makoju stated that hat no fewer than eight million bags of cement of high quality are released to the market daily and that robotic technology made such production easy.

According to him, the company which is ranked among 10 top producers of cement in the world. He said: “On a daily basis, we dispatch about 40,000 tonnes of cement. Every ton is 20 bags.

If you calculate, you will get eight million bags. So, we push out eight million bags of Dangote cement every day.

“Dangote Cement Plc is a single product company. The only product we make is cement. We pride ourselves to be the leading producer, not only in Nigeria today, but in Africa. Actually, we have gone global.

In his comment, the Oyo State Deputy Governor, who was represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Laide Raji said there was no gay saying the fact that Dangote cement has revolutionized the cement industry and led the efforts to make the nation self- sufficient in cement production and consumption.

He said: “the nostalgia and excitement here shows there is a bond and connection between the company and its customers. And I make bold to say that Oyo State also identifies with Dangote Cement. It is a global brand.”