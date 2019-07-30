Temitope Adebayo

A laborer at a block moulding site in the Lagos Island on Monday emerged the first saloon car star prize winner in Lagos State in the on-going multi-billion Naira, Dangote Cement National Consumer Promotion tagged, “Bag of Goodies”, just as several other winners had their winning scratch cards redeemed.

The winner, Mujahid Shiabu, who just returned from Borno State two weeks ago, was full of surprises as the management of Dangote Cement officially presented his car to him amid ecstasy by his other colleagues and friends.

Making the car presentation, the Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Hajiya Halima Aliko Dangote explained that the promotion is meant to give economic empowerment to Dangote Cement end users, adding that the company had also done same for its retailers and distributors in the past.

Besides, she stated that the consumer promotion was in tandem with the philosophy of the Dangote group which is to touch people’s lives by providing their basic needs.

Halima pointed out that Dangote cement considered its customers as partners and “you know the meaning of partnership; we are all working together for our mutual benefits. We are all winners when you buy Dangote cement.

“At Dangote cement, we don’t just produce quality cement for customer satisfaction, we produce quality for customer excellence and that is why we are the biggest and the best”, she stated.

Oniru of Iruland, Oba Idowu Abiodun Oniru, commended the Chairman of Dangote Cement, Aliko Dangote, for his giant strides in industrial undertakings, pointing out that governments could not venture into sectors where Dangote has established his footprint.

The monarch, who was represented by his son, Aremo Adesegun Oniru, stated that the Nigerian government is hugely indebted to Dangote for helping Nigeria’s economic growth through investments for self-sustenance even far beyond cement.

According to him, Nigerians should keep praying for Dangote because by the time he finishes his refinery, Nigeria would be occupying a better place in the world economic map, noting that the Dangote refinery and Petrochemical currently under construction is beyond the Federal Government ability.

The star prize winner, Shiabu, who could barely communicate in pidgin English, said he never expected that his day would take a new turn the day he opened a bag of Dangote cement only for him to find a scratch card inside and upon scratching it “only to reveal you have won a saloon car.”

Dangote cement Marketing Director, Mrs Funmi Sanni, urged people to continue to buy Dangote cement because there are various prizes for a whopping 21 million Dangote cement buyers, a figure she describes as about 10 per cent of Nigeria’s population.