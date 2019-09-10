Gifts 13 refrigerators, 11 plasma TVs, others in Lagos

Group Managing Director of Dangote Industries Limited, Mr Olakunle Alake has disclosed that the Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies promo would have succeeded in alleviating the poverty of thousands of people by the time the promo would be running to an end by the month-end.

The Dangote Group helmsman who presented the saloon car star prize and other prizes to the winners in Lagos yesterday in the on-going National Consumer Promotion said what set apart the Group as business leaders in various sectors it operates is the ability to identify opportunity and deliver on set targets and promises.

Alake; said that the company holds the consumers in high regard, hence the need to reward them through the Dangote Cement Promo.

He said that the company values its customers and would continue to engage the consumers at all levels and ensure that they are highly rewarded for their patronage.

Said he: “We recognize the fact that things are tough and we tend to ameliorate these challenges by trying to appreciate our customers directly. It is something we have done before; this is just bigger than the others.

“This is not the first time we are doing this for our consumers. This one is just bigger than the previous ones. The promo was organized to reward the consumers who recognize the quality of Dangote Cement and have continued to patronize the brand.”

Dangote Cement Marketing Director, Mrs Funmi Sanni, explained that the promo had produced several winners in the last few weeks. “We have touched over three million consumers through this promo in a special way. We have recorded many car prize winners through this promo. We believe their lives are changing by what they have been able to get through this promo,” she added.

The marketing boss disclosed that the promo would continue until the end of September, adding that the company will extend the redemption period to enable all those who got winning cards while the promo lasts between July and September to claim their prizes.

Meanwhile a 40-year-old Civil Engineer, working with a contractor in Lagos, has emerged a Saloon Car star prize winner in the on-going multi-billion Naira Dangote Cement National Consumer Promotion tagged “Bag of Goodies”.

Besides, the company gave out 13 refrigerators, 11 plasma television, one motorcycle, and one tricycle to lucky winners at the event held in Lagos on Monday.

The star prize winner, Mr Titus Adesola Jegede, a construction engineer, said he got hold of the winning card from a trailer load of Dangote Cement, which his company bought for a building project in Lagos.

According to him, “we have a construction project at hand, which required the need to get a trailer load of cement. As the work was going on, I saw the workers recharging their phones with the cards they got from the cement bags. I went to them to beg for one to recharge my phone. So, they handed one over to me. Luckily for me, I saw a car, instead of a recharge card.”

The star prize winner said that he had bought two extra trailer loads of Dangote Cement since winning a car. “I am a Dangote Cement Ambassador. I love the product and I will continue to patronize Dangote Cement,” he added.