Dangote bags KADCCIMA award

For its contribution to the development of Nigeria’s economy, the Dangote Group has been rewarded by the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA).

Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasiru Ahmad El Rufai presented the award to the representative of the Dangote Group after it emerged the overall first runner up. The governor described the awards as deserving and urged the awardees to scale up their activities and support the President Buhari-led effort in growing the economy.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 39th Kaduna International Trade Fair, President of KADCCIMA, Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka said the Dangote Group’s choice for the coveted award was strictly based on merit.

She said the group has been a front-runner in supporting economic growth and development through its various investments in agriculture, petrochemicals, cement, sugar, salt, flour and pasta, among others.

Speaking earlier at the Dangote Special Day, Regional Cement Director, Mr. Dolapo Alli, who represented the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote said the conglomerate is the largest employer of labour in the private sector.

According to Alli, with numerous multi-billion dollars investments coming on stream, the group’s capacity will be bolstered and thousands more will be gainfully employed.

He described the partnership with KADCCIMA and interactions with other investors at the fair as fruitful and in the ‘interest of the Nigerian economy.’

Dangote Group’s Executive Director, Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communications Engr. Ahmed Mansur had, during the opening ceremony, said the group was investing heavily in the agricultural sector, and was partnering with most of the states, including Kaduna State.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari had described the role of the Dangote Group as central to his administration’s economic recovery and growth agenda.

The President, who urged the private sector operators to join hand in bolstering Nigeria’s economy, said the key to modern economic growth and development is in the hands of the private sector, and that government was desirous of providing the enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Indeed, a statement from the Dangote Group signed by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Mr. Anthony Chiejina, urged Nigerians to always patronize the Dangote products, which include: cement, Dan-Q Seasoning, sugar, salt, pasta and noodles, among others.

Dangote Group is the major sponsor of the fair, which ended on Sunday, March 4.

L-R: Representative of the Dangote Group, Mr. Jibrin Abubakar receiving an award on behalf of his group from Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufai, while KADCCIMA President, Dr Muheeba Farida Dankaka looks on at the just concluded Kaduna Trade Fair…at the weekend.