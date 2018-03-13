Dangote Academy trains, employ 700 engineers

With the induction of 100 new students at Obajana, Kogi State recently, the Dangote Academy has now trained over 700 engineers and technicians between 2011 and 2018. The company said most of them have since been employed.

This revelation came to fore on Monday, when the new students were inducted at an event attended by state functionaries, directors of Dangote Group, community leaders from Obajana and Ibese, staff and the new students.

This is coming as traditional leaders from Obajana and Ibese, Ogun State, spoke glowingly of Dangote’s Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR) in their various communities.

Monday’s inauguration of 100 new students under the Junior Technicians Scheme (JTS) Batches 3 and 4, further supports host communities of Obajana and Ibese as 50 of the newly inducted trainees were drawn from the two communities.

“The Dangote Academy was established in 2010 to serve as the talent pipeline for the Dangote Group, while filling the industrial skills gap in Nigeria”, Group Executive Director Capital Projects, Strategy and Portfolio, Mr. DVG Edwin said at the inauguration ceremony.

He added that the Academy has become necessary in view of the fact that the Group and indeed most industries in Nigeria cannot rely solely on Universities and Colleges of Technology to provide the specialized technical and managerial training required running major (modern) industrial factories.

According to him, the newly admitted Junior Technicians Batches 3 & 4, who will be undergoing the eighteen (18) months training programme in the hands of perhaps the most experienced Engineers in the world and in cement plants having modern equipment and using advanced technology.

“It is therefore expected that at the end of the 18 month training programme, these 100 young Nigerians being admitted today will become master technicians in any one or more of the following areas, namely Electrical Installation and Maintenance,Welding and Fabrication, Machining and Fitting, Mechanical Maintenance, Automobile Maintenance, and Instrumentation. All of these are critical skills area for the development of any community or nation”, he added.

He said the group, through the Dangote Academy trained about 10, 000 employees in 2017 through delivered and supported training programmes!

In the execution of its academic programmes, the Dangote Academy, he said, is partnering with the German Association of Equipment Manufacturers (VDMA), National Office for Technology Acquisition & Promotion (NOTAP), Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET), and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), among others.

Speaking, the traditional leader Iwaa Land, Eleso of Iwaa, Oba Francis Migbole said with the inauguration and training of youth, the Dangote Group is by extension addressing the issue of insecurity in the country.

The Bajana of Obajana, Oba Idowu Isenibi said the Obajana community was proud of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, while also describing him as the son of Obajana.

The Olu of Akpata, Oba Federick Balogun said his community is hospital and will continue to protect the business of the Dangote Group, just as he prayed fervently for the Dangote Group.

The Olu of Imasayi Land, Oba Adesola Gbadebo described the inauguration a huge contribution to the development of the Nigerian economy.

He said Dangote Group was the most important thing that ever happened to his land, even as urged the students to be hardworking and reciprocate the gesture, and the confidence reposed on them.

Speaking, the Head of the Academy, Mr. Hassan Salisu said: “During the period 2011 –2017 more than 600 Trainees were admitted into different Technical Training lasting 12 – 18 months at the Dangote Academy and most of them were employed by the Group at the end of their training.”

He said the “phenomenal expansion of the Group’s business all over the world, especially in Africa has also created opportunities for the Dangote Academy to expand both in geography and scope”.

According to him, this is part of the Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility and contribution to the employability of Nigerian Engineers and Technicians.

The JTS Batch 3 is a regular run with candidates drawn from the whole country while the JTS Batch 4 is a special intervention by the Group to support the Obajana and Ibese Communities through provision of technical and entrepreneurial skills and invariably empowerment.

The Group has contributed immensely to the educational development in Nigeria.

The category of engineers being trained and employed by the Academy include: Mechanical, Electrical, Chemical and Mining.

The Group Chief Human Resources Officer, Usen Udoh, urged the inductees to be hardworking and visionary. He said it was a golden and rare opportunity for them to have been chosen for the training.

Royal fathers present at the inauguration were: Oba Solomon Obahawu, the Baalo of Oyo Kogi State, Bajana of Obajana Kingdom Oba Idowu Isenibi, Oba Francis O. Migbole, the Eleso of Iwa, Oba Frederick Balogun, Olu Lagedu, Oba Adesola Gbadebo Oni, Olu of Imasayi Land, Oba Kayode Adio Kusoro, Aga Olowu, Oba Mathew Ajibulu, Oni of Onigbedu Land and Mr. Ajibola Ogunbona, Youth leader among others.

Only recently the Dangote Foundation donated a World Class Dangote Business School worth N1.2bn to the Bayero University Kano and building another one in University of Ibadan worth N250M.

The group had earlier expended over N1bn in the rehabilitation of some of Nigerians universities.