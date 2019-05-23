Danger alert: Toxic chemicals killing thousands of Nigerians

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Our correspondent

A report just released by the World Health Organization which Daily Times obtained, says thousands of Nigerians are being killed due to exposure to unnecessary exposure to toxic chemicals found in food.

The Global Progress Report, the first ever on trans-fat elimination was unveiled Wednesday at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland,

It stated that industrially produced trans- fat, is commonly used in baked, fried and packaged foods, and several countries have taken steps to eliminate the toxic chemical from their food supplies.

Explaining the urgency of the matter, the report said that Nigeria does not have policies in place to limit exposure to industrially produce trans-fat.

Following the development, Nkiru Nwadioke, Country Coordinator & Representative of Global Health Advocacy Incubator today issued a press statement made available to Daily Times in which she called on the Nigerian government to “take swift and decisive action to eliminate industrially produced trans-fat from Nigerian foods.”