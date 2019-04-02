Danger Alert: NAFDAC says fake Cholera vaccine is in circulation

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Nigeria’s National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says there is currently in circulation, fake Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.



The agency therefore alerted the public, especially healthcare providers, to be aware of the ugly development in order to ensure that Nigeria does not become a victim.



Ina statement issued in Abuja, Director General of NAFDAC, Moji Adeyeye, said the packaging of the falsified Dukoral vaccine displays texts in English and French language, adding that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had quarantined some quantities of the falsified vaccine.



“We are raising this alert to health care providers and the society at large about the existence of falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine circulating in Bangladesh.



“The WHO Country Office and Health Authorities in Bangladesh have quarantined the 8,000 falsified packs of Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine so far identified,” the statement said .



The NAFDAC boss went ahead to give details of the affected vaccine which are Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine Batch Number KV8262B1 with 2020-04 as expiry day while manufacturer is Valneva Canada Inc.



“Note that the logo of the manufacturer Crucell is also displayed,” she said.

The NAFDAC boss clarified that the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera Vaccine was Valneva Sweden AB, formerly Crucell Sweden AB.



“Valneva Sweden AB, the manufacturer of genuine Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine stated that the combination of the manufacturers, Valneva Canada Inc and Crucell should not exist on any packaging of the vaccine in the market.



“Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine manufactured by Valneva Canada Inc is not registered by NAFDAC.



“All importers, wholesalers and retailers are implored to desist from illegal importation, distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine,” Adeyeye warned.



She added that surveillance had been strengthened by NAFDAC at all ports of entry to prevent illegal importation of the falsified Dukoral Oral Cholera vaccine from Bangladesh.



“NAFDAC has also heightened surveillance to prevent distribution and sale of the falsified vaccine.



“Health care providers and other members of the public are advised to be vigilant and contact the nearest NAFDAC office with any information on the falsified Dukoral vaccine.



“Anybody in possession of the falsified vaccine should submit it to the nearest NAFDAC office,” she advised.