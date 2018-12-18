Danbazau commissions Immigration complex in Abia

The Minister of Interior, Major General A.D Danbazau (Rtd) Monday commissioned the completed office complex of the Nigeria immigration service in the state. Represented by Major General E. E Bassey, Danbazau thanked the state Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu for the cooperation he has been extending to the Nigeria immigration in the state, assuring that the federal government is working hard to put in place adequate and convenient working environment for paramilitary agencies. Also speaking, the Comptroller General of Immigration, Babandede said that his agency was doing a lot to make business easy in the country as well as making the country competitive adding that Abia state was dear to them as the home of made in Nigeria goods. Earlier, the Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu had commended the ministry of interior for its complementary effort in checking the influx of foreign products in the country. The Governor who made the commendation in Umuahia when he received them in audience at the Government House said that such effort was important in the flourishing of indigenous companies in the country, as allowing all manner of goods into the country will undermine indigenous firms. The Governor described the ministry of interior as an important valve in the control of free flow of products and pledged that his government will continue to partner with the ministry in this arduous task. He also lauded the ministry for completing the Immigration office complex in the state and promised that his government will continue to support the immigration service and other federal outfits in the state to carry out their duties.