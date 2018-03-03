Dana Air to fly US doctors on free medical mission to Uyo

Dana air is partnering Global Image Foundation, a nongovernmental organization based in the US on free medical surgical –dental mission for the underprivileged in Uyo- from 5th -9th of March, 2018

The airline will also fly a team of 20 doctors based in the US from Lagos to Akwa Ibom state for the mission, which will include providing quality care, conducting several training sessions, and laparoscopic surgical camp, thus educating the local medical community.

The program will also be an annual and biannual initiative creating a long-term relationship in developing the medical community.

Speaking on the initiative, the Communications Manager of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa said, ‘our commitment to the health and well-being of Nigerians has never been in doubt.

This goes beyond flying into a state, but providing necessary support and contributing positively to the lives of the indigenes of the state.’’

Also commenting on the initiative, the founder of Global Image Foundation, Dr. Essiet Mfonbong said, ‘For the duration of this program, the good people of Akwa Ibom state and those who are not able to afford basic health care, will benefit from this initiative providing free surgeries including minimally invasive techniques.’’

She thanked Dana Air for being ahead of other cooperate bodies in terms of supporting worthy causes in the state and for flying the mission team safely, to Akwa Ibom state. She advised the people to take advantage of the program and strive for good health and wellbeing

Meanwhile, Dana Air has further confirmed its commitment to fighting cancer in Nigeria, with its recent support to Nigeria’s first and foremost Childhood Cancer Charity organization called – Children Living with Cancer Foundation.

The airline has also pledged to support the foundations Art competition themed Colours of Hope, in commemoration of the the internationally recognized day for childhood cancer awareness.

Dana Air, through its foundation, the Dana Foundation has been providing support to communities and nongovernmental organizations that share similar objectives. The airline has since 2014, been supporting many cancer advocacy groups particularly, Project PinkBlue; in the fight against cancer in Nigeria.

Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with over 27 daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and Owerri.

The airline is reputed for its innovative online products, world-class in-flight service and unrivaled ontime performance.