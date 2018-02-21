Dana Air: CPC excited over safe evacuation of passengers

…urges transparent, responsive action

Following yesterday’s incident involving Dana Airline’s in which it skidded off the runway at the Port Harcourt International Airport and the safe evacuation of passengers and crew members, Consumer Protection Agency,CPC. has congratulated the airline and the occupants for their safety.

Recall that Dana Airline’s Flight 9J0363, operating from Abuja to Port-Harcourt on February 20th, 2018, landed at approximately 19:30hrs and overshot the runway.

The cause of incident still unknown, but under investigation.

The consumer regulatory body, in a statement , said, “Aircraft damaged, but the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) have been notified and are already in control.

“Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), secured perimeter scene of incident. 50 Souls were On Board (SOB) comprising 44 passengers and 6 crew members.

“Thankfully, all passengers and crew were safely evacuated without injury. The Consumer Protection Council congratulates relevant airport and aviation authorities, as well as the airline for this safe evacuation and management of what could otherwise have been tragic”.

The Council further calls for calm’ saying, “as we await more information and a detailed investigation by the Accident Investigation Bureau in compliance with ICAO standards. In addition, the Council has been in communication with the airline and NCAA. The Council understands that Dana Air has provided logistic support and accommodation to passengers.

“The Council insists this must comply with minimum standards in accordance with prevailing Regulations under Part 19, Nigerian Civil Aviation Rules (NCAR).”

According to the CPC, “An open, transparent, sensitive and responsive approach by the airline and relevant authorities is vital to sustaining confidence and assuring consumers. The Council welcomes this openness and attention to consumers, including providing medical or psychological support where necessary.

“The CPC, in collaboration with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, other aviation agencies and service providers remains available to all passengers in the sector to answer questions, provide assistance and required assurances at this and other times.”