Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Dana Air has apologized to its customers over the disruption of their flights on different routes on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The airline in a statement issued by its media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa said some of the airline’s scheduled flights were disrupted due to nose steering lock on one of its Abuja to Lagos flight which also made the airline to ground the aircraft in line with its strict safety standards.

“On Thursday, July 11 2019, one of our Lagos Abuja flight developed a nose wheel issue upon Landing in Abuja and after a thorough assessment by our team of engineers, we decided to ground the aircraft in line with our strict stance on safety.

Although a nose steering lock is not a defect but a mechanism to prevent damage on steering cylinder and torque link during the nose wheel turning greater than 82 (+/- 2) degrees.

The statement added: “We sincerely wish to apologize to our guest for the delays occasioned by this incident and to also assure them that their safety comes first before any consideration in our daily operations”.

The said aircraft has however, been flown to Lagos for the airline’s engineers to conduct a full scale checks.

The statement went further to say that: “In the interim, we have made proper arrangements with our partner airlines to ferry our guests to their various destinations together with other serviceable aircraft in our fleet.”

“We wish to once again reassure our guests that their safety and comfort will remain a top priority in our operations and necessarily compensations will be communicated to the affected guests”, it concluded.