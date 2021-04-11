Dambazau, four top Northern leaders sponsors of Boko Haram – OPC alleges

The O’odua Peoples Congress has slammed Abdurahman Dambazau (retd), the former Chief of Army Staff, for comparing them and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Boko Haram.

DAILY POST had reported that the former Chief of Army Staff, on Saturday compared the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) with Boko Haram.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Army War College Nigeria Course in Abuja, Dambazzau said that some sects, such as the Boko Haram sect, do not believe in Nigeria’s unity.

In a statement released by OPC’s Publicity Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oguntimehin, the former Army Chief was suffering from “acute dementia and steadily losing contact with the reality of the moment,” according to OPC.

According to OPC, Dambazau and four top Northern leaders in 2014 before the general election, were behind the recruitment of bandits into the country.

“Dambazau’s statement that OPC and IPOB are very much the same as the dreaded Boko Haram was made in bad faith. Such statements raise questions about his intentions, interests and morality as a former COAS that has been supporting bandits financially and technically.

“This same former chief of army staff, together with four top Northern leaders had in 2014, before the general election organized the recruitment of bandits into the country.

“Moreso, when he became the minister of Interior under President Buhari, he pleaded that the Federal Government raise over N800 billion to settle the bandits; a request that was opposed by Nigerians.

“However, for such a person to say OPC is the same as Boko Haram, is not only demeaning but also most unfortunate to say the least.

“The ex-minister is not in his right frame of mind and should have never been trusted with fight against insurgency,” the statement said.