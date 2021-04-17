Damasak: Nigerian Soldiers Overpower ISWAP Top Commander, Others

Boko Haram senior commander Bukar Gana and scores of revenge fighters were killed on Thursday in Damasak, Borno State.

After a week-long air and ground campaign in Mobbar Local Government Area, 12 high-value ISWAP commanders were neutralized.

It’s also worth noting that Damasak has been attacked before and has always struggled. Despite the sinister activities of some local informants who often provide Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists with information about troop movements and positions, the troops’ combat spirit remains strong.

The Nigerian troops defeated the terrorists just a few days after attempting to attack Damasak.

Many residents of the town fled to the Niger Republic during the attack, and they are now returning home after the military successfully repelled the attack.

Joint operations between the Air Force and the Army have been a huge success in the fight against Boko Haram in the North East. When the Air Force officers hit them from the sky, the ground troops neutralize them.

In order to win the ten-year war against rebellion in the North East, we must continue to pray for our forces.

Over the past ten years, the military has been battling Boko Haram rebels in the North East, spending billions of Naira on ammunition in the war against the terrorists.