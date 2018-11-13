Dalong urge Christians to stop lamenting Islamic agenda

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Bar. Solomon Dalong has urged Christians to stop lamenting Islamic agenda rather to push for Christian agenda.

Dalong stated this on Wednesday in Jos, at the 95th General Church Council of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN).

“Christians should stop lamenting that Muslims want to Islamise Nigeria, we should have our own agenda. As Christians we must act rather than lament all the time”, he said.

The Sports Minister also call on the people of the middle belt to have an agenda before clamoring for restructuring.

“As a people from the middle belt, what clear vision do we have as an agenda, what do we really want?, we must come together and articulate or needs and push it forward as a demand for restructuring”.

Earlier in his remark, the COCIN President, Rev. Dr. Datiri Dachollom, lamented the level of attacks on communities by Fulani herdsmen, calling on government to take her primary and constitutional responsibility seriously and guarantee the security of lives and property of her citizens.

“In June there was a step up in the activities of the attackers killing about 350 innocent lives and sacking several communities in Plateau northern zone of RCCs, Ropp, Rim and Gashish. Since then there have been isolated attacks and killings almost on a daily basis as well as destruction of farmlands.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to follow through on his response during our visit on 6th November 2018 to direct the IG to take prompt and appropriate action to end the preventable attacks and senseless killings”, the COCIN President said.

However another observation made at the opening of the 95th General Assembly is the sorry new trend of vote buying by politicians.

The Church condemned it by saying, “The power of PVC cannot be over emphasised in the political arena. Your voters card is your power, you can elect and remove any political representative that has not performed, but today, we sell our voters card for peanuts and this has led us to all sorts of calamities in Nigeria.

“As citizens, we must continue to participate and contribute our best towards nation building, as such, every Nigerian adult should come out and vote during the 2019 elections”.