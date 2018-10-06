Daily Times projects Atiku as winner of PDP presidential primary election

There is great anxiety on the nation’s political turf as delegates to the ongoing elective national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, will be voting shortly to choose the party’s presidential candidate who will slug it out with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 presidential election.

Attention of the entire country and the international community is focused on the Port Harcourt convention as the outcome will greatly determine the direction of next year’s polls.

The Daily Times authoritatively gathered that there have been last minute high-wired politics, horse trading, nocturnal meetings, re-alignments and further negotiations across different hotels in the Garden City among camps of the aspirants.

Feelers and inside sources close to some camps informed The Daily Times that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar will eventually reap mostly from the various scheming and emerge as the choice candidate for the PDP.

While there have been allegations and denial of aspirants stepping down, it is becoming clearer that the contest will eventually be a straight fight between four aspirants- Atiku Abubakar, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, former Minister of Special Duties Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The Daily Times findings revealed that the Atiku camp has already secured the confidence of less privileged contenders like former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang, Chancellor of Baze University Datti Baba Ahmed and former Sokoto State Governor Attahiru Bafarawa who was said to have preferred the candidature of Atiku to Tambuwal.

This will obviously cede some votes from Sokoto State to Atiku.

It was also learnt that what would be of greater asset to Atiku is the seemingly talking out of Gombe State Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo to form a possible North-East alliance.

This is coming from the fact that Dankwambo, though a governor, is not enjoying the support of other governors who are rooting for Tambuwal from the North-West.

As at press time, it was learnt that the Atiku camp emerged from a meeting with former Senate President David Mark promoters in furtherance of reaching out to the North Central delegates.

Knowing fully well that the emergence of a North Central candidate is practical impossible, Mark, it was learnt, is favourably disposed to an alliance with Atiku and may have agreed to persuade delegates from Nasarawa and Niger states to vote for Atiku who has the confidence of Plateau delegates through Jang.

While Saraki, whose interest in the race is to negotiate how to hold on to his position as Senate President, has become a beautiful bride and may be difficult for the Atiku camp to break into. But there is injury time spirited efforts to persuade him to back Atiku as Saraki could be said to be working for Tambuwal.

Another factor that will work for Atiku is the spread of his political tentacles in the South-West. He is likely to secure highest votes from the zone because delegates from five of the six states are not under the influence of the PDP state governors.

Atiku has left nothing to chance in this fourth attempt at ruling Nigeria, knowing fully well that this might be his last shot at the presidency.

He could be said to be prepared not only for the primary but for the election if he eventually emerged and consequently for governance, going by his issue-based declarations.

Should preparation be the only yardstick for the contest in this game, Atiku is far ahead of other aspirants as he has a formidable, well oiled and intimidating political structure with tentacles across nooks and crannies of the country.

To cap it all, Atiku has the largest financial war chest to prosecute the presidential project, the kind of funds needed to match a Buhari with the state funds at his disposal.

His depth of consultations ahead of today’s contest is unrivalled. This is seen in the array of 60 politicians carefully selected across the 36 states of the federation to spearhead and coordinate his campaign. He is indeed, a master strategist.

Atiku, has on several occasions put no one in doubt that he is fully aware of what he wants to do with power. He has a well articulated agenda.

The blueprint of his government, which is premised on restructuring of the country, is also focused on entrepreneurial education system, creation of employment opportunities and wealth for women and the youth and development of basic infrastructures.

Apparently against his choice is the PDP Governors Forum that sees him as a president that could not be easily controlled. He, nevertheless, has a few governors that are on his side.