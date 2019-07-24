By Our Reporter

Nigeria’s independent media heritage, the Daily Times has entered into partnership with Horasis In Nigeria, HIN, to host the world’s second largest economic summit slated for Abuja later in the year.

This was disclosed by Chairman of Horasis In Nigeria and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman when he led a delegation of the group and partners on a courtesy visit to the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the presidential villa.

Right: Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinabjo, in a warm handshake with co-founder, Horasis In Nigeria/CEO Stratex Pro, Dr. Noel Akpata while chairman of Horasis In Nigeria and former Minister of Finance, Dr. Shamsudeen Usman, looks on, at the villa last Friday.







He said the partnership is highly desirable to enhance the dissemination of information that will enable Nigerians take advantage of the global summit of business leaders to be hosted in the country.

Accompanied on the visit by Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the DAILY TIMES, Aliu Akoshile and the co-founder, Horasis In Nigeria & CEO of Stratex Pro, Dr. Noel Akpata, Dr. Usman said the summit will elicit tremendous investment opportunities across several sectors of Nigeria’s economy.

Other members of the delegation are the Managing Partner, Zenera Consulting, Meka Olowola representing corporate sponsor brands, General Manager of AIT Abuja station, Tervarr Tyav, Assistant General Manager, Legal and Regulatory compliance, Petrolex, Balarabe Akinwunmi and representative of Akwa Ibom State Commissioner, Eric Ekwerre.

Explaining the partnership, Mr. Akoshile said the DAILY TIMES, as the doyen of Nigeria’s news media, will played significant role in ensuring that local and global participants have easy access to reliable news on the summit.

“We are trusted to provide news and photo coverage of the events as well as deploy advertising and marketing promotion for all participating brands across our rejuvenated multimedia platforms”, he said.