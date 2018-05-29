Daily Times loses senior editorial staff, Idowu Samuel

The Folio Communications Ltd, publishers of The Daily Times newspapers, on Monday, lost a senior journalist, Mr. Idowu Samuel Olufemi, who until his death was the Political Editor and Senate Correspondent of the newspaper outfit.

A seasoned journalist and versatile writer, Idowu Samuel died on Monday morning in his Abuja residence after a very brief illness.

He spent a very considerable period of his journalism career with the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of Tribune titles, where he rose to the rank of Political Editor.

Idowu, a native of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, a devout Christian, left behind a wife and children.His remains have been deposited at the mortuary of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.