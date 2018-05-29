 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Daily Times loses senior editorial staff, Idowu Samuel

May 29, 2018

The Folio Communications Ltd, publishers of The Daily Times newspapers, on Monday, lost a senior journalist, Mr. Idowu Samuel Olufemi, who until his death was the Political Editor and Senate Correspondent of the newspaper outfit.

A seasoned journalist and versatile writer, Idowu Samuel died on Monday morning in his Abuja residence after a very brief illness.

He spent a very considerable period of his journalism career with the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of Tribune titles, where he rose to the rank of Political Editor.

Idowu, a native of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, a devout Christian, left behind a wife and children.His remains have been deposited at the mortuary of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada.

Published in Headlines and News

Dailytimes

Dailytimes

More from HeadlinesMore posts in Headlines »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: