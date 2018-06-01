Daily Times editorial staff Idowu Samuel goes home today

* Colleagues pay tributes

The remains of the late Mr. Idowu Samuel Olufemi, who until his death was the Political Editor and Senate Correspondent of The Daily Times, will be interred today in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

His body will be committed to mother earth after a church service to be held at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Oyo Province 3, Apata Bembo, Ibadan, at about 11am.

A seasoned journalist and versatile writer, Idowu Samuel died in the early hours of Monday, May 28, 2018 in his Abuja residence after a very brief illness.

He spent a very considerable period of his journalism career with the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, publishers of Tribune titles where he rose to the rank of Political Editor.

A high powered delegation representing the Folio Communications Ltd, publishers of The Daily Times will deliver a condolence letter on behalf of the management to the family of the deceased during the burial.

In the letter signed by its Managing Editor, Mr. Bonaventure Melah, the newspaper expressed shock and heartfelt condolences over the untimely death of Idowu Samuel.

The letter reads in part, “Until his transition, late Idowu was the Political Editor as well as Senate Correspondent with our paper, The Daily Times of Nigeria.

“Idowu, as we fondly called him, was a quintessential journalist and prolific writer whose indepth knowledge and professionalism contributed immensely to the enrichment of the content of every edition of both The Daily Times and other Daily Times online platforms.

“Our late colleague was a complete gentleman, very amiable and easy going. He at all times carried out his professional duties with the fear of God in line with his Christian faith and was therefore a shinning light worthy of emulation.

“We in The Daily Times are quite aware that there is no means to measure the extent of shock and grief the unfortunate incident has caused you Ma, your children, other members of the family, friends and relation. We are equally dumbfounded and therefore mourn with you.

“Howbeit, we are confident that your Christian faith and unflinching trust in God Almighty will continue to console and heal your (our) sorrowful hearts.”

The organisation also prayed that the gentle soul of late Idowu Samuel Olufemi will rest in peace.

In related development, members of the Senate Press Corps, on Thursday, held a valedictory session in honour of their departed colleague at the Senate Press Centre in Abuja where glowing tributes were paid to Idowu Samuel’s remembrance and a condolence register was later opened for him.

The Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, Ezrel Tabiowo said Idowu lived a worthy and purposeful life. “You will live in my heart as a good man”, he said.

Mr. Taye Odewale of Blueprint Newspaper said: “Idowu, no doubt while on earth, you were down to earth, kind hearted and loving and in fact, a giver”.

On his part, Mr. Owede Agbajileke of Business Day newspaper said: “My bros, I lack the right words to describe your sudden exit”.

For Solomon Ayado of Leadership newspaper, “The Editor, I can simply say that may your gentle soul rest in peace”.

Mr. Adeboye Omoboye of the NASS News said: “The whole Nigerian youths will miss your great ideas, accountability, word of encouragement and your persuasive patronage”.

An associate and Advert Manager, Nigerian Tribune, Mr. Abayomi Dada, said he was yet to come to terms with news of Idowu’s death, having spoken with him over the weekend on phone.

He said: “ID as I fondly called him just left without saying a goodbye. He did not show any sign of sickness as at the last time we saw. He was amiable, and benevolent. He was too simple and take life easy”.

A former Bureau Chief of Nigerian Tribune, Olawale Rasheed, said working with Idowu was remarkable. He described him as “a team player, thorough, sincere and a shrewd professional who had a full grasp of the pen profession.

“I can’t just imagine that Idowu is no more. We will surely miss him and his wealth of experience”.