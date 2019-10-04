The management of the Daily Times, Africa’s Independent Media Heritage, has confirmed Mr. Samuel Ogechi Nzeh, as the Editor of the newspaper.

The management also appointed Mr. Abdulmumin Simpa Balogun, the General Manager, Business Development.

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja, the management of the newspaper said Nzeh, who has been the acting Editor of Daily Times since late 2018, was elevated to the substantive position due to his diligence and hard work among other factors that set him ahead of others.

Nzeh, member, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) as well as Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), is a graduate of Political Science from the University of Calabar, Cross River State. He has attended several courses in journalism.

He began his journalism career in 1999 with Post Express Newspapers, Lagos.

He joined Champion Newspapers in 2006. During his many years of meritorious service to the company, Nzeh rose to become Deputy Editor, Daily Champion until October 2014 when he resigned his appointment.

Before becoming the Deputy Editor, Daily Champion, Nzeh was the Deputy Editor, Weekend Champion and also Acting Editor, Saturday Champion at various periods.

After resigning his appointment as Deputy Editor, Daily Champion in 2014, Nzeh moved over to the National Mirror newspapers Lagos to assume the post of News Editor, Sunday Mirror.

Ever ready take up new tasks and prove his mettle, Nzeh in December 2014 joined Africa’s Independent Media Heritage, Daily Times, as Deputy Editor. A team player, Nzeh has kept faith with the media enterprise in the face of severe challenges.

With other colleagues, he has been instrumental in the ensuring that the content of the newspaper continues to improve as well as seeing to it that the heritage newspaper is at the newsstands daily.

The new General Manager, Business Development, Abdulmumin Simpa Balogun, is an expert in special projects, events management and ideation as well as delivery of non-regular income streams for the newspaper industry.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Corporate Administration, an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria and a member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He started his career in the media in 1996 as an intern in Nigeria Television Authority, Channel 5, Abuja, and thereafter, joined Abuja Mirror newspaper as a Reporter, but also doubled as a Rewrite Man and Production Assistant for the newspaper.

In 2003, he joined the services of Abuja Weekend as a Reporter and was later promoted to Acting Editor. Later, that same year, he joined Everyday Newspaper as Managing Editor.

In 2005, he joined the newly established Leadership Newspaper as Associate Editor, Special Projects and within a 10- year period rose through being Assistant General Manager, Marketing to Editor, Leadership Weekend; Editor, Leadership; General Manager, Management Services to General Manager, Office of the Chairman/Editor-in-Chief. He has worked as a self-employed Consultant and collaborated with several publications to open new income streams.

Balogun has been trained in diverse areas by the British Council and the International Academy of Management among others. He describes himself as a continuous learner who is easy to work with. He loves to laugh, invest quality time in his family and play chess once in a while.