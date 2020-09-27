Daily Times appoints Ralia Abdullahi Editorial Board member, three regional editors

In a fresh move to strengthen its operations, The Daily Times has appointed another editorial board member and three regional editors.

The new editorial board member is Dr. Ralia Abdullahi, a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies, Bayero University, Kano.

Her coming to the board has deepened the regional, intellectual and gender diversities that The Daily Times has become known for.

The three regional editors are Emeka Nwankpa, Sony Neme and Stephen Gbadamosi. While Nwankpa, a former Abuja Bureau Chief of The Guardian is the Managing Editor for Abuja and North Central, Neme and Gbadamosi are Deputy Managing Editors for South East & South South and Lagos & South West respectively.

Until his new appointment, Neme whose journalism cuts across many media outfits was The Guardian correspondent in Asaba, Delta State while Gbadamosi was an Assistant Editor at the Tribune.