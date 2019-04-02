Daddy Showkey celebrates his mum who turns 80 today

Singer Daddy Showkey is in a celebratory mood today as his mother, Madam Floxy, turns 80 today April 2nd. The singer shared a lovely video of himself and his mum dancing to one of his hit songs ”If you see my mama”.

He wrote,Happy Birthday to Floxy Baby the most Beautiful as she clock 80 years today, I always say it you best human being, with good heart ?? ,



My mama!!! My mama!!! My mama!!! Correct mama!!! Confirm mama!!! Congratulations the most beautiful

One Million people to wish Floxy Baby the most beautiful,happy birthday oya!!!! Let go there now