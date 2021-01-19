Daddy K shines with new art designs — Daily Times Nigeria

By Mutiat Alli

A self taught artist and painter, Joel Onoriode Akpojivi also known as “Daddy K” is an artist, businessman and philanthropist. Born on the 19th April 1989 in Delta State, Nigeria, he attended Samrute Nursery & Primary school Udu road, Ovwian, Warri, Delta State from 1993/1999 from where he proceeded to Ovwian secondary school, Udu road from 2002 to 2008.

In 2013 he graduated with a Bachelor of Art (B.A) Second Class in fine and applied arts from Delta State University Abraka (DELSU). On 12th March 2012 he represented DELSU as finalist at the SOCIETY OF NIGERIAN ARTISTS(SNA) tertiary institutions drawing competition, held at the Niger Delta Cultural Centre. An event organized by the renowned Nigerian printmaker, painter and sculptor, Bruce Onobrakpeya.

Joel Onoriode is the founder and CEO of FINISHING GLANCE LIMITED, an interior decor company and also the managing director of PORSH AND GLANCE GENERAL TRADING, a trading company that deals in wholesale and retail of all African groceries and essentials also based in Dubai.

In 2020 he was presented with a HUMANITARIAN SERVICE AWARD 2019/2020 by MC ORANGE FOUNDATION in recognition of his contribution to nation building through youth empowerment programmes.

He relocated to Dubai early 2020 and later that year in collaboration with ArtSmiley gallery he exhibited his paintings at the 6th edition of WORLD ART DUBAI held at the Dubai World Trade Center from 8th – 10th Oct. 2020.

World art Dubai is known to be the headline event of the official Dubai Art Season. He received a certificate of recognition from Dubai World Art for his participation.

Some of his exhibited works include

TITLE: Dubai frame.

SIZE – 80 by 80cm

MEDIUM – oil on canvas (mix media)

TITLE: World Pandemic

MEDIUM: oil on canvas & mix media

SIZE: 28 by 31cm

TITLE: Brothers Keeper

MEDIUM: oil on canvas (mix media)

SIZE: 31 by 38cm

TITLE: Music Lives Forever

MEDIUM: oil on canvas (mix media)

SIZE : 80 by 80cm

TITLE: Technology is the new learning

MEDIUM: oil on canvas (mix media )

SIZE: 80 by 100cm

TITLE: All Races Are Equal

MEDIUM: oil on canvas painting

SIZE: 80 by 100cm

In collaboration with Art Smiley, the online art gallery he held an end of year sales exhibition from Nov 27th 2020 – 7th January 2021. The exhibition opened online from the 26th of November but physical displays were held at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Business Bay, Dubai.

Originally from Delta State, Nigeria, Joel currently lives and does business in Dubai, UAE.