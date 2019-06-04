Daddy Freeze faults Cosmas Maduka method of evangelism

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Critic, Daddy Freeze has faulted the method of evangelism used by Nigerian billionaire, Cosmas Maduka on the street of Lagos.

A had video surfaced on Twitter, posted by Reno Omokri, in which the billionaire was seen preaching in a Lagos street.

Omokri then wrote: “This is Cosmas Maduka, CEO of Coscharis Motors. Worth $800 million. An evangelist. He does not collect tithes or owns private jets. But, he evangelizes in the streets”.

However, reacting to the development, Freeze said Maduka was doing a good thing, but faulted the efficacy of the method of evangelism, which he said contributed noise to the environment.

“He is doing a good thing no doubt. However, in 2019, I am doubtful of the efficacy of this method.

“Can you really win souls for Christ like this? I won’t say its noise pollution in an already noisy environment though,” Freeze said.