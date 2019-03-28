Dad raises alarm after his daughter drives out of their home in Lagos leaving behind a suicide note

A Nigerian dad, Hakeem Suara, has come out to seek for help in finding his daughter, Tumi Suara, who drove out of their home this morning leaving behind a suicide note.

”SOS!!!! My daughter Tumi Suara just drove out of home now and I learnt she has dropped a suicide note online. Kindly rebroadcast that her Camry car with registration LND 282 EL should be stopped anywhere found. Please save a life! Hakeem Suara 08098245237” the distraught father sent out via his phone to his friends

In a chat with LIB, Mr Hakeem said he has contacted all the relevant emergency agencies in the state and efforts are being made to locate her.

Hopefully she gets found safe and sound.