The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned Saturday’s attack on the former deputy senate president and current serving senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Ike Ekweremadu at the 2nd Annual Igbo Cultural Festival held in Nuremberg, Germany.

This is just as the National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-East zone, Mr. Austin Umahi and Chairman, National Assembly New Media Forum, an umbrella body for Online journalists in the National Assembly, Comrade Yemi Itodo also joined other Nigerians to condemned the attack on Senator Ekweremadu by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Nurnberg, Germany.

Senator Ekweremadu who was attending as a speaker/special guest of honor at the event organised by the Ndi-igbo Germany community was beaten up and egged publicly.

In a statement personally signed by Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, she said “The incident is an embarrassment to the country.

“According to reliable sources, some of the culprits who perpetrated the act have been apprehended and we call on the German government and law enforcement agencies to ensure that there are consequences for their actions.

“It is also shamefully pathetic that an event which was nobly put together by the Ndi-Igbo community in Germany whose members make up the majority of Nigerians living in Germany, to amongst other things provide a forum for the Diasporans and various stakeholders to network and to facilitate a better cooperation between German and Nigerian businesses, ended up in such a disgraceful manner.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be of good behavior wherever they find themselves because such incidents tarnish the image of the country.”

The PDP in a press statement from Umahi’s Media Office, frowned at the action of the group against Ekweremadu who he said has been at the forefront of the struggle against the marginalisation of Ndi-Igbo in the Nigerian Federation.

The zonal Chairman said he was overwhelmed by surprise that some individuals could hide under the name of the proscribed IPOB to attack Ekweremadu after all his efforts as the leader of South-East Senate caucus in the 9th Senate to secure the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the self acclaimed leader of the group, from detention.

He said for Senator Ekweremadu to have travelled to far away Nurnberg in Germany to attend the second annual festival and convention organised by Ndi-Igbo residents there, was a demonstration of his undying love for Ndi-Igbo, which he has been exhibiting over the years.

Umahi urged Ekweremadu not to be discouraged by the attack; but see it as one of the many sacrifices he has to pay in pursuit for justice and better treatment for Ndi-Igbo both within and outside the country.

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the dastardly act to serve as a deterrent to others.

He, however, advised any individual or group that has any genuine reason to agitate, to do so, through the South-East Governors Forum, the Ohanaeze Ndi-igbo and through other legitimate means within the Nigerian federation; rather than resorting to self help.

Also speaking on the incident, Comrade Itodo, said Senator Ekweremadu is not just a lawmaker, but one of the few capable hands in the leadership of the National Assembly in the last two decades of the nation’s democracy.

“He is an asset to the legislative arm of government and the nation at large, who is well revered both by Nigerians and even foreigners,” Itodo said.

Ekweremadu’s wealth of experience and commitment as Deputy President of the Senate for many terms is a great contributor to the sociopolitical developments of this great country and does not deserve the treatment meted to him by his kinsmen, Itodo said.