Daar lecture: 40% youth unemployment, a time bomb – Lulu-Briggs

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of MoniPulo Limited and human rights activist, Mrs Seinye Lulu-Briggs, has described the high level of youth unemployment as a time bomb responsible for extremism and other activities threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence.

Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs made the disclosure on Thursday in Abuja in her keynote address during the DAAR Communications National Discourse and Awards.

She advocated for a new mindset that will free young and other vibrant minds from the limitations of being addressed as youths and awaken the consciousness of dignity in labour in them.

According to her, the staggering unemployment rate in the country currently put at 40 per cent and the menace of militancy, Boko Haram insurgency and other social vices which she described as a time bomb that has already exploded and impacting negatively on the social and economic development of the country.

Other discussants at the event including the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, also called for sincere commitment to industrialize the nation and bridge the gap between vocational and formal education that will encourage the key segment of the society so as to assist them develop their potentials without fear of discrimination.