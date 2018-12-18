Customs to extend relief materials to orphanages, others

The Presidency has given its approval for the Nigeria Customs Service to extend the distribution of relief items to other Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camps and registered orphanages across the country. Stating this was the Customs Public Relations Officer, Deputy Comptroller of Customs, Joseph Attah during an interactive session with journalists on Monday at the Customs Zone A Headquarters, Harvey road, Yaba. Attah said the decision was based on the fact that relative peace has returned to the North-East as many IDPs are returning to their ancestrol homes and engaging in farming, hence the need to seek other areas where seized can be distributed. According to the Customs Public Relations Officer, “Rice and other perishable items are being given to the victims of the unfortunate insurgency in the North-East. So far, a total of 424, 391 bags of 50kg rice worth over N4 Billion and other seized perishables have been distributed to IDPs in Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Edo States. “With relative peace in the North-East, many IDPs are now returning to their ancestral homes and engaging in farming. The need for these items will continue to reduce while continuous seizures by anti-smuggling operatives demand the imperative of extended distribution. “ The Comptroller General of Customs, Col Hameed Ali (rtd) has therefore sought and obtained Presidential nod to extend distribution of these relief items to other IDP Camps and Registered Orphanages across the country. Already, list of IDPs and orphanages across the country are being complied with a view to kick -starting the nation-wide distribution as soon as possible. “Hopefully, this will provide relief to fellow Nigerians who are going through tough times in the IDP Camps and Orphanages.” On the issue of smuggling, Attah said it remains the most challenging aspect of customs functions as many still see smuggling as business not a crime. He said, “Violent crimes are perpetrated with dangerous items such as arms and drugs smuggled into the country.”