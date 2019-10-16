The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has inaugurated Area Command in Kebbi, according to its Public Relations Officer, Nasiru Manga.

Manga,who said this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday, said the creation of the Area Command was to boost administrative, convenience, efficiency and revenue generation of the Service, adding that the move was also in line with the directive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali.

The public relations officer further said that the Area Command would enhance service delivery and effective land border management, adding that it was part of the current administration’s policy thrust of reforming, restructuring and improving the system.

“The customs service recently created additional area commands for administrative convenience and to boost revenue generation,” he said.

He said that Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Controller for the new Area Command had since assumed duty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Area Command was carved out of the old Sokoto/Kebbi/Zamfara Area Command.