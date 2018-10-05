Customs makes seizures worth over N2bn

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Ikeja said contrabands with a Duty Paid Value of over N2 Billion was intercepted between September 4th and October 3rd, 2018.

Stating this during a press briefing on Thursday was the Unit Controller, Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu who also said 28 suspects had been arrested in connection with the seizures.

According to Aliyu, the seized items included 22 exotic vehicles, 11,303 bags of foreign parboiled rice (equivalent of 18 trailers), 2,410 frozen poultry products, 853 jerry cans of vegetable oil, 245 parcels of Indian Hemp, 283 cartons of various pharmaceuticals, all without NAFDAC Registration number, among others.

The Controller said, “The 22 vehicles under detention are nine bullet proof vehicles including 4 Lexus Jeep LX570(2016), three Land Cruiser Jeeps (2016) and two Mercedes Benz G63 and S550(2014/2015), one Toyota Rav4 (2015), three Toyota Hilux (2018), two Toyota Highlander (2018), one Toyota Prado (2018) and others.

“These 22 exotic Vehicles alone have a duty paid value of over N1 Billion, While some of the vehicles were intercepted at Ogere and Ijebu Ode expressway, the bullet Proof Vehicles were trailed and evacuated from some private residence in Victoria Island based on credible information.”

The unit said it also recovered 9ver N2 million from demand notices on vehicles and other general goods that tried to cut corners from seaports, airport and border stations in the guise of false declaration, transfer of value, and short change in duty payment that are meant for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

Speaking on challenges smuggling pose to the economy, the unit head said, “You will agree with me that smuggling is a global phenomenon, which cannot be curbed entirely but can be brought to its barest minimum.

“Let me use this opportunity to praise the commitment and diligence of the officers and men of the FOU A for thwarting the antics of dare devil smugglers.

I urge you the media and the general public to join us in the fight against smuggling considering the economic diversification effort of the Federal Government that is for the good and wellbeing of all Nigerians.

“Let me advise those economic saboteurs who see yuletide season as a peak period for their nefarious acts to desist from such illegal business as the unit has devised other tactical strategies that will chase them out of such illegalities.

He further stated that in the spirit of inter-agency collaboration; the seized Indian hemp and the Medicaments will be handed over to operatives of the NDLEA and NAFDAC for thorough investigation.

Aliyu also appreciated the Comptroller General of Customs Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) and the entire Management Team of the Nigeria Customs Service for providing necessary incentives and logistics that brought about the feat and for believing in the Unit.