Temitope Adebayo

The Seme Area Command of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has intercepted one white Scania truck carrying rotten hide and skin popularly known as ‘Ponmo’,

146 parcels of Cannabis Sativa concealed in one red Toyota Highlander jeep and 5,204 bags of 50kg foreign rice, which is equivalent to nine trailers smuggled into the country.

Addressing newsmen on Monday in Seme, the Customs Area Controller of Seme Command of the NCS, Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba stated that the Command also generated the sum of N4,405,042,027 from January till date, representing 65 per cent of the total allotted target.

According to Comptroller Garba, “the intensified operation of the enforcement, unit has drastically reduced smuggling activities to the barest minimum.

The seizures made include the following items: 5,204 bags of 50kg foreign rice which is equivalent to 9 Trailer trucks of Rice (DPV) – plus Levy of N70,066,656.

“10 by 25litres Jerry Cans of vegetable oil (DPV) worth N100,980; 13 by 50kg bags of sugar (DPV) worth N301,965; 1,078 cartons of poultry products worth N15,727,701;

55 cartons of spaghetti (DPV) worth N212,924; 97 Cartons of soap worth N619,820; 59 Cartons of insecticides worth N761,365; 65 by 6 Yards of Textiles worth N419,396; 17 sacks of used clothes/shoes worth N435,897; 4 cartons of tin tomatoes worth N29,179;

36 bales of used cloths worth N1,942,920; 60 pieces of used tyres worth N774,270; 669 packs of PVC carpet/foot mats worth N11,844,768;

2 cartons of cream worth N18,066; and 114 parcels of cannabis were also found concealed in one red Toyota Highlander jeep and another 32 parcels in other operations with street value of N1,681,231.

“Also, nine trucks were placed on detention due to short payment. A total of five vehicles have also been seized with duty paid value (DPV) of N7,549,132.

One white Scania (ten tyres) truck was also detained carrying rotten hide and skin. The Total DPV for the seizures within the three weeks under review is N112,486,270.”

Comptroller Mohammed Uba Garba also added that one suspect was arrested in connection with one of the seizures. He further sounded a note of warning to those engaged in illegal activities and other cross-border vices to avoid Seme border or risk arrest and possible prosecution.

The Customs Area Controller additionally advised all Unit heads to ensure adequate supervision of their subordinates in order to facilitate legitimate trade across the frontier while equally keeping a healthy relationship with the critical stakeholders.

“This will ensure that our core mandate as directed is achieved.

The holistic approach in executing the mandate of the service will lead to an all-encompassing result as revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and legitimate trade facilitation will be adequately enhanced at the Lagos–Abidjan corridor without compromising National Security,” the Seme Customs Area Comptroller added.