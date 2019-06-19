Customs intercept parcels of cannabis concealed under corpse in Seme

By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

A total of 55 parcels of cannabis concealed in a Toyota Sienna bus conveying a corpse were intercepted at Owode by operatives of the Nigerian Customs Service, Seme Command.

Disclosing this was the Controller Seme Area Command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba during a press briefing on Tuesday.

Uba said operatives at Owode had stopped the vehicle on a routine stop and search when they discovered it was carrying a corpse.

It was gathered that the operatives who suspected the body language of the driver of the vehicle subjected the vehicle to a thorough examination where the parcels of cannabis were discovered under the corpse.

While disclosing that another 1, 582 parcels of cannabis concealed in an Indome Noodles truck were also intercepted, Uba said the agency will not relent in its anti-smuggling operation as it is in the best interest of the larger society.

While handing over the total of 1, 686 parcels of cannabis, seized by the command in the last three months to the officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Uba said the illicit substance had a street value of over N30 million.

Receiving the seized cannabis, the Area Commander NDLEA, Seme border, Udofong Essien said “it is quiet a unique day to witness this quantum of seizure by the customs. In a lay man’s understanding, the customs is just there to generate revenue, but it goes beyond that.

“We know that drug is the parent of all crimes; what the customs have done is beyond revenue generation, they are contributing immensely to national security.

“If you take this away from circulation, many of our youth will be safe from the harmful effect of drugs and most of the crimes that would have being committed after taking these drugs would have been nipped in the bud. That is a clear case of prevention is better than cure.

“Drug abuse is also a public health issue, apart from giving youth the impetus to commit crime, it destroys our youth. It has becomes obvious that no single agency can do it alone. NDLEA will go further; we will go after those connected with the seizures. We will investigate and charge the suspects to court after which we will destroy the drugs.”

Reviewing the activities of the command in the last three months, the Controller said the command has generated over N2.793 billion in revenue and seizures, while six suspects were arrested in connection with the seizures made.