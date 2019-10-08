The Federal Operations Unit, Zone D, Bauchi of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has intercepted contraband with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N276.6 million between January and September 2019.

Mr Olugboyega Peters the Comptroller of the unit, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Bauchi on Tuesday.

According to him, from January to September the unit made series of seisures, ranging from foreign rice, used tyres, spaghetti, second hand clothing and animal products.

He said the operatives received credible information along Mubi-Michika axis and spotted people removing sacks from a broken down vehicle parked by the road side.

“On sighting the official patrol vehicle; the people took to their heels, their action triggered curiosity from our operatives.

“Upon searching the abandoned sacks they were found to contain 200Kg of pangolin shells classifiable under HS Code 0507.1090 of Common External Tariff (CET) with the total DPV of N220.5 million,” he said.

Peters said another seisure was made along Jengre-Jos axis of one Nissan Vannete bus carrying 50bags of foreign rice classifiable under chapter 1006 value at N2, 890,800.00

Other seisures, the comptroller said included that of Darazo-Gombe axis of 20 bales of second hand clothing valued at N1, 920,000.

He added that the operatives also made seisures along Jos-Bauchi road of 18 bags of foreign rice valued at N259,200.00 and along Zaki-Azare axis of four Volkswagen cars carrying 182bags valued at N6, 940,800.

“We also made a seisure along Zaki-Potiskum axis of one Volkswagen Golf car carrying 46bags of foreign rice valued at N1,742,400,”he said.

Peters said the unprecedented seisures were made as a result of intelligence and determination of operatives in making the zone unbearable for smugglers.

He said the border closer has started yielding positively with unprecedented rise in revenue generation, reduction in insecurity among other things.(NAN)