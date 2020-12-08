 Customs arrest Cameroonian, Nigerian smuggling cobras, vipers to UK

Customs arrest Cameroonian, Nigerian smuggling cobras, vipers to UK

8th December 2020
Add Comment
by Goodness Nwogwugwu
Customs arrest Cameroonian, Nigerian smuggling cobras, vipers to UK

Cameroonian customs has arrested two men for trying to smuggle 80 cobras and vipers to London on a commercial flight.

The suspects, a Cameroonian national and a Nigerian, were arrested early Friday at the airport in the country’s commercial hub Douala for using fake papers to get their cargo out, customs service spokesman Jean-Claude Ekoube told AFP.

READ ALSO: Buhari inaugurates army cyber warfare building

They were being transported in wooden boxes marked “Venomous”. The men were booked on an Air France flight to London via Paris.

[AFP]

You may also like

About the author

Goodness Nwogwugwu

View all posts

Leave a Comment