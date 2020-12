Customs arrest Cameroonian, Nigerian smuggling cobras, vipers to UK

Cameroonian customs has arrested two men for trying to smuggle 80 cobras and vipers to London on a commercial flight.

The suspects, a Cameroonian national and a Nigerian, were arrested early Friday at the airport in the country’s commercial hub Douala for using fake papers to get their cargo out, customs service spokesman Jean-Claude Ekoube told AFP.

READ ALSO: Buhari inaugurates army cyber warfare building

They were being transported in wooden boxes marked “Venomous”. The men were booked on an Air France flight to London via Paris.

[AFP]