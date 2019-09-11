In a bid to ensure safety of the country’s border, the Nigerian Customs Services says it has arrested illegal migrants with contraband items worth millions of naira in different regions of the country.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Joseph Attah, said the joint border patrol by security agencies, the Office of the National Security Adviser has continued to make large number of seizures and arrests in the North West, North Central, South West, and South South geo-political zones.

“As at September 10, 100 illegal migrants have been arrested while seizures so far include 8, 360-50kg bags of parboiled foreign rice, 122 bags of fertilizer, 77 vehicles, 781 drums filled with PMS as well as 16, 371 empty 200 litres drums to be used for smuggling PMS, 1, 491 packs of assorted drugs, three outboard 40HP engines, 13 boats, 185 drums of groundnut oil, 6 trucks and 114 motorcycles, among other items with 117 suspects.

“As part of the efforts to sustain the rigorous patrol along the national borderlines, the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), Comptroller General of Immigration, Mohammed Babandade and the Coordinator of the exercise, Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Ndagi have commenced an on the spot assessment of the implementation and compliance of the ongoing border security drills.

“The exercise, which is being led by the Nigerian Customs Service and the Nigerian Immigration Service in collaboration with the armed forces as well as the police and other security and intelligence agencies is intended to better secure our borders, boost national economy and strengthen border security,” the statement said.

The statement urged Nigerians and the business community to cooperate with the joint patrol team so as to further create a conducive environment for local businesses to thrive.