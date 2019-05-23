Customers win N59m in Access Bank’s DiamondXtra Savings Scheme

Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

Access Bank Plc rewarded about 1,016 with more than N59 million in its DiamondXtra season 11 quarterly draw prize presentation held yesterday at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

Mrs Nnenna Chukwu was the star prize winner, winning N100, 000 per month for 20 years in the salary for life category. Others included Nwoko Chibuikem, Aliyu Umar and Adewale Adekoya among others.

Chukwu who could not hide her excitement explained that she had opened DiamondXtra account a long time and was not expecting to win in the savings scheme.

She commended Access Bank for providing the opportunity for her to save and win at the same time, noting that the savings campaign would help to foster savings culture among Nigerians.

In a statement, the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, said the DiamondXtra initiative was the bank’s little way of creating and adding value and meeting the needs of its customers.

He said the bank is committed to rewarding its shareholders for their patronage adding that DiamondXtra is the best banking product in the country at the moment.

“This is the 11th edition and the product has been rewarding Nigerians. It is something that we think it is important as every little thing you do help.

There is no way a bank can add value to the economy if it does not do things like this, so the products of a bank must add value and DiamondXtra adds value,” Etuokwu said.

According to him, over the 10 years, more than N5 billion has been given out as the bank continues to soar on the goodwill of its customers and their patronage.

“We want every Nigerians to move to the DiamondXtra initiative so that they can partake in the goodies which the product brings.

The only way companies remain profitable is by creating value so as long as we keep doing this, our customer base will increase and this initiative will not affect our bottom-line,” Etuokwu said.

In his remarks, Head, Product Insights and Capability, Access Bank Plc, Rob Giles, said that DiamondXtra has positively impacted the bank’s depositor base as customers are more comfortable with having a DiamondXtra account rather than the normal savings account.

“Our business is all about customers and our success is also the success of our customers.

As our customers grow, we grow as well and so we have helped millions of people to save with DiamondXtra in the last 10 years and we are still doing that as regards this year which is the 11th edition and in addition to helping people save,

they have been winning salary for life, education allowances for five years and senior citizen prizes aimed at helping some of our most senior citizens get additional value among others.

So we have been creating magic moments for people and by doing that, it helps Access Bank because people want to continue to save with us and patronize Access Bank,” Giles said.

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account, which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features.

The reward scheme which was launched in 2008 and has been running every year since inception, rewarded over 5,000 customers in 2018, and over N5billion has been given away in cash and gift items in the past 10 years.