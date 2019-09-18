Temitope Adebayo

All is now set for the “Zenith Bank Aspire Music Festival” holding on Saturday at the Harbour Point Event Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos by 5 pm.

Dubbed as the most anticipated entertainment event of the year, the breathtaking festival promises to be a night to remember, as it will feature captivating and thrilling musical performances by some of Nigeria’s biggest artistes including Olamide, Flavour, Phyno, Niniola, Mayorkun and Rema.

Also on hand to anchor the event and thrill the audience with rib-cracking jokes is Kenny Black, while celebrity hypeman, Do2dtun, will be revving up the crowd throughout the night.

The Festival, which is a must-attend event for music lovers, tourists and fun-seekers, is one of a series of events lined up by Zenith Bank to usher in “Style by Zenith 2.0”, the bank’s annual lifestyle fair which will take place towards the end of the year.

Attendance at the music festival is exclusively reserved for Zenith Bank customers. However, non-Zenith customers can still participate by simply opening a Zenith Bank account and registering to attend at www.zenithbank.com/style.