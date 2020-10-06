Customer shot to death at Shell station in Northwest

Homicide detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Monday morning at a gas station in Northwest, according to a police release.

MPD identified the deceased victim as Alexander Nwogu, 23, of Blacksburg, Virginia.

Officers from the Second District responded around 1:30 a.m., for the report of a shooting in the 4900 block of Connecticut Ave., N.W.

They found Nwogu suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. Fire and EMS determined that he had died and later transported him to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

WUSA9 identified the scene of the shooting as the Shell Gas Station in the 4900 block of Connecticut Ave., N.W., and that the Nwogu was a customer.

MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any persons responsible for committing a homicide in the District.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous tip by text to 50411.