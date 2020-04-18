The Nigerian Navy on Saturday debunked the allegations making the round that some of its men set ablaze a shop in Igbokoda, Ondo State on April 16.

Commander Thomas Otuji, the Commander of Information, Western Naval Command, said in Lagos that the Nigerian Navy as an institution respects the rights of citizens.

“A fire outbreak was reported at about 19.50 hrs on April 16, along Omonira Street, Igbokoda, the fire gutted a small medicine shop built with block and wood.

“It was reported that the owner alongside a few on sighting the Navy patrol vehicle carrying out the 19.00 hrs curfew enforcement imposed by the state, ran into the shop and exited through the back door,” he said.

He said that it was mischievous for anyone to have alleged that the Nigerian Navy personnel committed the act of setting the shop on fire.

“Presently, some mischievous persons have alleged that men of the Navy set the shop on fire. At the point the shop was observed to have caught fire, our team sighted the fire.

“And approached to find out the cause and render assistance but for fear of the Navy, the residents refused to come out.

“So, the team decided to leave immediately to enable the residents come out and put out the fire,” he said.

Otuji said that investigation from the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Nigerian Navy investigative team revealed that the shop owner had a camp gas cylinder, a pot and a gallon containing either PMS or kerosene.

“However, while the fire was still raging, an investigation team from the Base and the DSS, visited the scene and discovered a camp gas with pot on it and a gallon close by.

“This shows that she was cooking at the time of the incident and an inflammable material (either kerosene or PMS) was inside the gallon.

“It’s believed that in the process of running, the woman tripped the naked flame from the cooking gas which could have been triggered by the inflammable material.

“The wooden structure would also have supported the burning. Some of the residents later got convinced that her negligence caused the fire and not the Navy,” he said.

Otuji said that the issue was being handled by the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) Division, Igbokoda.

(NAN)