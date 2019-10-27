The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) on Sunday raised the alarm over the inability of the Supreme Court to constitute a panel to hear the appeal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, 15 days to the expiration of the date fixed for judgment by the constitution.

The opposition also alleged that there is a plan to compose a panel in violation of order of seniority, saying that the coalition would not have confidence on any panel constituted in violation of order of seniority.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, the Imo state capital, the Spokesperson of CUPP, Chief Ikenna Imo Ugochinyere disclosed that the apex court has received all the fillings on the appeal 16 days ago,

stating that by provision of the constitution the Supreme Court has up to November 11 to deliver judgment on the appeal filed by Atiku challenging President Mohammadu Buhari’s victory.

“We have written to the Supreme Court through our lawyers to remind them of the need to give a date for hearing of this all important appeal of national importance that has the capacity to give our nation a competent leadership.

“We approached the apex court with the strong conviction that the court will right the wrong done to our candidate, as an expression of our deep commitment to the rule of law.

But, over 45 days after the tribunal delivered its verdict, the Supreme Court is yet to constitute the appeal panel,” Ugochinyere stated.

The CUPP therefore, called on Nigerians to prevail on the Supreme Court to do the needful before it is too late by ensuring that the integrity and public confidence in the apex court is not destroyed.

“We are also reiterating our earlier call on the apex court to resist any pressure aimed at forcing it to abandon the age- long practice of constituting the panel based on seniority.

“We insist that we shall declare a total lack of confidence in any panel constituted in violation of the aged-long order of seniority,” CUPP added.